Riki Lindhome on Ramona's 'Bottomless Pit of Rage' Across the STUART Multiverse

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Riki Lindhome sat down with hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton on the official STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE podcast to discuss her return as Ramona Nowitzki and the making of Episode 7, titled 'Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment.' The Season 1 episode of the HBO Max podcast digs into what Lindhome described as Ramona's 'bottomless pit of rage,' a trait she said carries across every version of the character no matter which universe she appears in, with only her levels of rage and success shifting from world to world.

Lindhome traced her return to the Big Bang Theory universe back to a single text message she sent to Bill Prady, which she credited with helping bring Ramona back into the fold. She also touched on how the role has opened up new creative opportunities for her, including work on a one-woman show, and revealed she ended up serving as the cast's unofficial vocal coach for a rendition of 'Come On Eileen.'

VFX supervisor Tom Mahoney joined the conversation later in the episode to walk through the technical side of building Episode 7's reality-bending sequences, including the show's universe bubbles, a Matrix-inspired homage, and a multiverse chase Mahoney compared to falling through the world of Point Break. He also detailed how each character's centaur body in the episode was designed based on their real-life pet, and how the effects team helped cast members perform against visual effects that weren't yet built.

The episode follows director Jonathan Frakes's recent appearance on the same podcast, where he discussed rebuilding the endless-void sequence in Episode 6 and directing Kevin Sussman's dual role as Stuart.

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