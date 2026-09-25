Joshua Jackson, Melissa Rivers, Haley Joel Osment Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity Pacific Palisades Build

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Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles held the second day of its four-day Pacific Palisades Community Build as part of its ReBUILD LA effort. The Community Build is focused on families in the Palisades that were impacted by the 2025 wildfires.

The event brought together entertainment partners to participate in a special Wall Build Ceremony, raising constructed walls to signify the milestone of residents returning home, as well as additional volunteer efforts. The day's volunteers included Pacific Palisades wildfire survivors Joshua Jackson, Melissa Rivers, and Haley Joel Osment along with additional volunteers 'Sugar' Ray Leonard, Glynn Turman, Bellamy Young, Duff Goldman, Cat Cora and Odeya Rush among others.

On the second day of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) Pacific Palisades Community Build, a powerful sense of unity took shape as an extraordinary cross-section of corporate and entertainment partners, community leaders and volunteers including wildfire survivors Joshua Jackson, Melissa Rivers and Haley Joel Osment, came together with a common purpose: helping families rebuild and return home. Together, they demonstrated the power of collaboration and reflected the strength of a community with a shared commitment to support Pacific Palisades and its path forward.

Jackson, who is currently rebuilding his home after catastrophically losing it during the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires, shared the house - which was his family home - and personal items that weren't in his car in early January 2025, were lost. The build additionally carried personal significance for television personality and actress Rivers and actor Osment, who likewise lost their homes in the fires. Also on-site sharing her story was Palisades wildfire survivor Layla Hawkins, a longtime Malibu resident who lost the home where she and her late husband, Los Angeles sports icon Tommy Hawkins, had built their life together. For each, the day offered an opportunity to turn a deeply personal experience into a moment of connection and action alongside others affected by the fires.

Entertainment executives across the industry including Peter Cramer of Universal, Ayo Davis of Disney, Dennis Cinelli of Paramount, JB Perrette of Warner Bros. Discovery, Brian Nick of Fox, Ramses IsHak of United Talent Agency and more joined in a moment of unity, symbolically raising a wall to mark the milestone toward residents returning home. Talent volunteers including Sugar Ray Leonard, Glynn Turman, Bellamy Young, Duff Goldman, Cat Cora, Odeya Rush, Page Turner, Arlen Escarpeta, Coco Laud, Dan Bucatinsky, Justin Sintic, Kate Linder, LaToya Tonodeo, Paula Marshall and Segun Oduolowu also rolled up their sleeves, helping build and frame new walls - bringing together some of the biggest names and organizations in entertainment for a moment that put the industry's collective support into action. After the raising, executive and talent volunteers added handwritten messages of hope and well wishes directly onto the frame, leaving behind a personal reminder of the many people standing behind the families who will one day call these houses home.

In addition to the wall-framing efforts, volunteers were hard at work on-site constructing and painting colorful play houses for children, aiding in creating bright, welcoming spaces for families as they recover and rebuild their homes. Volunteers could additionally be seen bonding, working together to hold lumber in place, aligning boards, and helping each other with tools and technique. Each completed wall was then carried off to be stored for future rebuilding efforts, representing tangible steps in recovery.

Samsung also marked its partnership with Habitat LA by fully outfitting a home with donated appliances and consumer electronics. The contribution is part of Samsung's partnership with Habitat LA to distribute $1 million in appliances to wildfire-affected households.

The day signified the 50th anniversary of Habitat for Humanity International, marking five decades of bringing people together to build homes and strengthen communities and making it an extra meaningful gathering of volunteers lending their time for families rebuilding their lives.

For Habitat LA, the four-day Community Build will continue through Saturday, where volunteers will continue rebuilding efforts for communities devastated by the January 2025 Palisades fire, which burned more than 23,000 acres and destroyed nearly 7,000 structures.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. To learn more, visit www.habitatla.org.

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles



Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

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