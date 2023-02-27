Josh Johnson's 'Up Here Killing Myself' Stand-Up Comedy Special Now Streaming on Peacock

Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, a new one-hour stand-up comedy special, is out now on Peacock.

Johnson transforms an hour of talk therapy about his relationships with money, his father, and a stalker, into an hour of stand-up. In this comedic exploration of Black mental health and self-discovery, Josh shares with his therapist, and the audience, his thoughts on growing up without money, grieving, and first-time experiences.

"It's an emphasis on mental health in regard to black people, something that's finally being talked about now," says Johnson. "For a long time, white people were the only ones who were seen as having a mental illness or needing therapy but seeking help is the most human need we have. It's why community, religion, and relationships are things so many people seek out in their lives."

Inside Hook went deep with Josh on the special and The Quintessential Gentleman commends Johnson, "is continuing to step into his own." The Laugh Button said, "you have to hand it to Peacock" and Rolling Out noted, "Johnson bares his soul." Distractify concludes, "it's the therapy session we didn't know we needed."

In Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, there is no subject too big, small, or intimate for Josh to parse through in his first Peacock comedy special. Johnson, born in Louisiana and based in New York City, is an Emmy-nominated writer, performer, and NAACP award-winner.

In addition to producing his own comedy specials, Johnson is currently a writer on "The Daily Show", and is a former writer and performer on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", where he made his late-night debut. Johnson is Comedy Central's 'most watched comedian ever' with 40M+ views to date across their platforms.