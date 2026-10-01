Josh Hartnett on UK Farm Life and Filming VERITY in Grand Central Station

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Josh Hartnett used a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to describe an unusual detail of his life away from film sets: he lives on a farm in the UK, surrounded by animals his family keeps on the property. The actor walked hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos through what that day-to-day rural life looks like, a far cry from the urban settings of his latest movie work.

In the first clip, Hartnett talks specifically about the UK farm, giving a glimpse into the domestic side of his life that stands apart from his on-screen roles. The conversation centers on the animals his family keeps and what drew him to that kind of setting in the first place, offering viewers a side of the actor not typically covered in promotional interviews.

The second appearance shifts entirely to his work on "Verity," with Hartnett recounting what it was like filming a key scene in the middle of Grand Central Station in New York. He also addressed the film's deliberately ambiguous ending, explaining to the hosts why he is drawn to that kind of unresolved conclusion rather than a tidier resolution. The logistics of shooting in such a heavily trafficked public space became a natural point of discussion, with Hartnett describing the experience of working amid the station's everyday chaos.

Together, the two conversations gave Hartnett room to move between the personal and the professional, from the quiet of a UK farm to the controlled bustle of a Manhattan transit hub standing in for a movie set. The pairing underscored how differently his life off-camera contrasts with the kind of high-profile location shoot that "Verity" required.

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