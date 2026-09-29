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VERITY Arrives in Theaters With Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

Official clips and featurettes showcase the Colleen Hoover adaptation directed by Michael Showalter.

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VERITY Arrives in Theaters With Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

VERITY, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's New York Times best-selling novel, has arrived in theaters, with new official clips and a featurette released ahead of its debut. The film stars Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, and is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Nick Antosca.

Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

VERITY is only in theaters starting October 2.

Credits

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Screenplay by: Nick Antosca

Based on the book by: Colleen Hoover

Produced by: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, p.g.a., Stacey Sher, p.g.a., Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, p.g.a., Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover

Executive Producers: Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Levine

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama

Rating: R for sexual content, some nudity, language, violence and bloody images

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