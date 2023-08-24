Josh Gad Returns For WOLF LIKE ME Season Two on Peacock This October

The new season will stream exclusively on Peacock this October 19.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Josh Gad stars in the new season of Wolf Like Me will stream exclusively on Peacock this October 19.

In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy.

As much as they try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? And will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them?

But when Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly reappears in her life, new secrets from Mary’s past are revealed, leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they’re even meant to be together. 

The cast includes Ariel Donoghue, Edgar Ramirez, Emma Lung, Anthony Taufa, and Honour Latukefu.



