Joseph Zada on Why He Skipped the Original EAST OF EDEN Before Playing Cal Trask

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Joseph Zada stopped by TODAY to discuss playing Cal Trask in Netflix's highly anticipated adaptation of John Steinbeck's EAST OF EDEN, revealing that he intentionally avoided watching the original adaptation before stepping into the role. Zada explained that the decision was not entirely his own. "Our showrunner and writer Zoe, she asked me not to originally. I had sent in an audition without seeing it first...she liked my personal take on the character so I didn't watch until I finished," he said, referring to Zoe Kazan.

Zada's casting places him among an ensemble that includes Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, along with Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist, in Kazan's multigenerational take on the Trask family saga. The series has drawn attention for reframing Steinbeck's classic novel with new focus on its central antihero, and Zada's Cal Trask sits at the heart of that family drama.

Beyond EAST OF EDEN, Zada used the appearance to look ahead to his role as Haymitch Abernathy in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," giving TODAY viewers a glimpse of another major project on his schedule following the Netflix series.

The conversation offered a rare behind-the-scenes detail on how Kazan shaped her cast's approach to Steinbeck's material, echoing the emphasis on character interpretation that other EAST OF EDEN stars have described in their own promotional stops, including Florence Pugh's discussion of playing Cathy in the same limited series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 03 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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