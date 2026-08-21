Jorja Smith to Headline The O2 for First Time in 20th Birthday Series

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The O2 has announced singer-songwriter and two-time BRIT award winner Jorja Smith as the next artist to join its 20th birthday line-up. Jorja Smith's show will take place on Saturday 17 July 2027.

Celebrating The O2 at twenty throughout summer 2027, the birthday series will bring together an exciting and diverse line-up of artists, spanning rising stars to global icons, across a range of genres.

O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will have presale access exclusively via Priority Tickets, available from 10am on Wednesday 26 August 2026. Priority Tickets are available exclusively to O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers via the Priority app from 10am on Wednesday 26 August 2026 and go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28 August 2026 via www.theo2.co.uk.

Confirmed 20th birthday artists:

Maisie Peters - Saturday 8 May 2027

Shreya Ghoshal - Friday 4 June 2027

Don Omar - Monday 5 July 2027

Jorja Smith – Saturday 17 July 2027

With many more to be announced.

Jorja Smith said: 'Performing at The O2 as part of its 20th birthday celebrations is a huge honour. It's a venue that has hosted so many incredible artists and unforgettable moments over the years, so to be part of this milestone feels really special. I'm excited to celebrate with you all.'

Christian D'Acuna, Vice President, Programming at The O2, commented 'We are so pleased to welcome Jorja Smith, for what will be her only UK arena performance of 2027, to our ever-growing 20th birthday line-up. The show will be Jorja's first-ever headline performance at the venue, making it a special moment both for us at The O2 and for her fans.'

Renowned for her soulful voice and poignant lyricism, Jorja has made significant waves in the music industry since her debut 'Blue Lights'. She has collaborated with artists including Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy and more recently with Childish Gambino.

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has hosted more than 3,000 shows and welcomed over 100million visitors, establishing itself as the world's leading live entertainment venue with countless iconic live moments to its name. 2027 will also mark more than two decades of partnership between the venue and headline sponsor O2, who have worked together in close collaboration since the venue's inception.

About The O2

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Proudly certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the iconic venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026 and was crowned 'Venue of The Year' at the 2026 Music Week Awards.

Welcoming over 11 million visitors annually, The O2 is also home to the 2,750-capacity venue indigo at The O2, roofwalk attraction Up at The O2, Outlet Shopping at The O2 – London's best performing outlet, and a wide range of leisure attractions, bars and restaurants. A full day-out destination, The O2 is conveniently located just 15 minutes from central London.

About AEG International

AEG International creates communities, places and spaces that bring people together through live entertainment and sport, delivering memorable moments and giving the world reason to cheer. A subsidiary of AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, its portfolio spans Europe and Asia Pacific and includes live entertainment venues, professional sports franchises, and large-scale arena district developments.

Across Europe and Asia, AEG International owns and operates a portfolio of premier venues, including The O2 in London; major German sites such as Hamburg's Barclays Arena and Berlin's Uber Arena, Uber Eats Music Hall and Uber Platz - home to Eisbären Berlin, the most successful club in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga; landmark Paris venues including Accor Arena, adidas Arena, and Bataclan; and leading Asian venues such as UOB Live in Bangkok, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and IG Arena in Nagoya. Further arena developments are planned in Edinburgh, Osaka and Bangkok.

AEG International is part of AEG's global network, alongside AEG Presents, a leading concert promoter and festival producer; AXS, a ticketing and technology platform; and AEG Global Partnerships, which connects brands with AEG's global network of live entertainment and sports assets.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...