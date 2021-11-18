Jonah Hill to Play Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorse's Grateful Dead Film

Jonah Hill has been announced to play Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese's upcoming Grateful Dead film for Apple.

Deadline reports that AMERICAN CRIME STORY writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski will pen the script for the new film. Hill and Matt Hines will produce the feature, alongside The Dead's Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann and their late bandmate's daughter Trixie Garcia, Eric Eisner and Bernie Cahill.

Since the band is on board for the new film, Apple reportedly has the right to use their popular catalogue throughout the film. It has not yet been REVEALED what part of the band's history will be covered in the new film.

Jonah Hill is most known for his comedic work in films such as 21 Jump Street, Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street, War Dogs, Mid90s, Moneyball, and This Is The End. He can be seen in Netflix's upcoming Don't Look Up.

Scorsese is an Academy Award-winner who has directed classic films like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Departed, Casino, Hugo, The Wolf of Wallstreet, and The Irishman.

