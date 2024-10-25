Jon Stewart to Host Live Election Night Special for THE DAILY SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In what will hopefully be the closing night of one of the most out-of-the-ordinary election cycles in history, Comedy Central will present an extraordinary evening of live commentary by Jon Stewart and THE DAILY SHOW News Team as the results come in.

Hot off their Emmy® win, Jon and the News Team will host a one-hour LIVE event, THE DAILY SHOW Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now, on Tuesday, November 5th at 11PM and will be available on Paramount+ and VOD starting November 6th with ongoing coverage on The Daily Show’s YouTube Channel and series social accounts. The LIVE coverage will be simulcast across Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, Pop and Logo.

Jon and THE DAILY SHOW News Team cover America’s final election bringing viewers up-to-the-minute results from the seven swing states that actually matter – with analysis, commentary, interviews, and tips on surviving the post-election breakdown of society.

About The Daily Show

The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them. The show has an audience of over 47M across social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, YouTube, and @DailyShowDogs.

Jen Flanz is Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer of The Daily Show. Jon Stewart and James “Baby Doll” Dixon serve as Executive Producers. Ramin Hedayati and Justin Melkmann serve as Co-Executive Producers, and Zhubin Parang is Co-Executive Producer and Writer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; and Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Matt O’Brien, Brittany Radocha, Daniel Radosh, Shawna Shepherd, Beth Shorr and Fiona Wozniak are Producers. Dan Amira is Head Writer and Supervising Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is Executive in Charge of Production for The Daily Show, and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

