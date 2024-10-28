Jon Stewart Extends Deal to Host THE DAILY SHOW Every Monday Through 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nine months to the day following the news that Jon Stewart would return to host and executive produce The Daily Show every Monday, Paramount Global Co-CEO and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios CEO and President Chris McCarthy has announced that Stewart will be staying on as host and EP through December 2025.

"Jon's incisive intellect and sharp wit make him one of the most important voices in political and cultural commentary today," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "His ability to cut through the noise and deliver clear-eyed insights is exactly what we need which is why we are thrilled to have him leading The Daily Show for another year."

“I’ve truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at The Daily Show and Comedy Central. I was really hoping they’d allow me to do every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up…,” said Jon Stewart.

The Emmy®-Award winning Daily Show News Team will continue to share hosting duties Tuesday through Thursday. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+.

Stewart remains executive producer (Monday-Thursday) alongside showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz and Stewart’s long-time manager, James “Baby Doll” Dixon.

Considered one of America’s top social and comedic voices, Stewart is the recipient of the 2022 MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR and garnered a collective 56 Emmy Award nominations and won 26 times during his tenure as host and EP of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart where he redefined political satire in American culture. Their ten consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series represent the category’s longest streak in Emmy history. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart also received three prestigious Peabody Awards.

Photo credit: Matt Wilson

