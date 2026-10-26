Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jon Bon Jovi Discusses Vocal Cord Issues, Return to Touring
The musician addressed his health struggles ahead of hitting the road again.
Jon Bon Jovi spoke with ABC News' Michael Strahan on Good Morning America about his vocal cord issues and his decision to return to touring. The conversation centered on the health challenges that have affected his singing voice and what led him to get back on the road despite those struggles.
Bon Jovi addressed the specifics of his vocal cord issues during the interview, giving viewers insight into a condition that has shaped recent decisions about his career. The appearance offered a direct account from the musician himself about navigating the physical demands of performing again.
The discussion also turned to why he chose to tour now, with Bon Jovi explaining his reasoning for returning to live performances. The interview gave him a platform to speak candidly about balancing his health concerns with his desire to continue performing for audiences.
Strahan's conversation with Bon Jovi focused squarely on these health and touring questions, with the musician offering his own perspective on what prompted the upcoming tour despite the ongoing vocal challenges he described.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode