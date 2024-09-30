John Quiñones and Sara Haines Return for WHAT WOULD YOU DO? in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“What Would You Do?,” hosted by ABC News’ John Quiñones, returns to ABC for a brand-new season on MONDAY, OCT. 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

The popular series completed a successful 16th season in the spring of 2024, ranking No. 1 in its time period in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for its season premiere and growing in Total Viewers over the previous season. Co-host of “The View” Sara Haines returns as a correspondent, joining Quiñones as they travel to Missouri, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and more to ask what would you do?

The premiere episode asks how America will react when a secret romantic affair is exposed, an underage teen is pressured to buy an illegal vape, a rude customer berates an immigrant employee, and an employer refuses to hire a job applicant because of their weight?

“What Would You Do?” reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios. The program brings audiences together, providing them with hope by showcasing the kindness of strangers. Now in season 17, the award-winning series is hosted by John Quiñones and produced by ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Joel Relampagos serves as executive producer and showrunner alongside executive producer Matthew Silverberg. David Sloan and Eamon McNiff serve as executive producers.

