John Mulaney's Netflix Special is Directed by Alex Timbers & Features Music By David Byrne

Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premiering globally April 25th.

This is Mulaney's third Netflix stand-up special following THE COMEBACK Kid (2015) and Kid Gorgeous (2018). Netflix also premiered Mulaney's variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019.

Directed by Alex Timbers, the special features music by David Byrne.

John Mulaney: Baby J was shot in Boston's Symphony Hall in February 2023.