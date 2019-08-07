John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jason Momoa Among Upcoming Guest Voices on FOX's 'Animation Domination'

Get ready to hear your favorite stars when a top-notch roster of guest voices line up this season for the return of FOX's beloved Animation Domination, beginning Sunday, Sept. 29, on THE SIMPSONS (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), all-new series BLESS THE HARTS (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), BOB'S BURGERS (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

THE SIMPSONS (Sundays, 8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT)

The 31st season of THE SIMPSONS, the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, will feature a multitude of guest voices, including singer, songwriter, record producer and pianist John Legend, his wife, supermodel and author Chrissy Teigen ("Lip Sync Battle"), and Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley"). Additional guest voices this season include Fortune Feimster ("Life in Pieces"), Asia Kate Dillon ("John Wick 3," "Billions"), Jim Parsons ("Big Bang Theory"), Scott Bakula ("NCIS: New Orleans") and directors Joseph and Anthony Russo ("Avengers: Endgame"). As previously announced, John Mulaney ("Saturday Night Live"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"), Jason Momoa ("Aquaman") and primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall also are heard this season.

BLESS THE HARTS (Sundays, 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT)

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey ("The Last Man on Earth," "Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") and featuring an all-star voice cast of comedy stars, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz, BLESS THE HARTS is a new half-hour animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich - in friends, family and laughter. Notable recurring guest voices throughout the first season include Fortune Feimster, Holly Hunter ("Here and Now") Mary Steenburgen ("The Last Man on Earth") and Drew Tarver ("The Other Two").

BOB'S BURGERS (Sundays, 9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT)

Recently nominated for its eighth Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, the fan-favorite series returns for a momentous 10th season, and the beloved Belchers are back, along with some notable guest stars. Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace") returns as LINDA'S sister, GAYLE, in this season's premiere episode; Sarah Silverman ("Ralph Breaks the Internet") and Laura Silverman ("The Comeback") return as THE PESTO TWINS; and Jenny Slate ("The Secret Life of Pets 2") returns as TAMMY LARSEN. This season will also feature returning guest voices from Jillian Bell (BLESS THE HARTS), Billy Eichner ("The Lion King"), Jim Gaffigan ("Above the Shadows"), Max Greenfield ("Veronica Mars"), Kathryn Hahn ("Bad Moms"), Thomas Lennon ("Santa Clarita Diet") and Damon Wayans Jr. ("New Girl").

FAMILY GUY (Sundays, 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT)

Cult-favorite animated series FAMILY GUY returns for a 17th season with new adventures and hijinks for the Griffin Clan and all their friends in the town of Quahog, RI. In the season premiere, guest voices Bryan Cranston ("Breaking Bad") and Niecy Nash ("Claws") return as PETER's (Seth MacFarlane) bosses. Additional guest voices this season include singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, Mike Judge ("Beavis and Butt-Head"), Hank Azaria (THE SIMPSONS), Danny Trejo ("What We Do in the Shadows"), Judy Greer ("Archer"), Chris Parnell ("Archer"), Christopher Meloni ("Law & Order: Special Victims Unit") and Nat Faxon ("Friends from College").









Related Articles View More TV Stories