John Cena Tells Drew Barrymore How He Decided to Retire From WWE
The wrestler turned actor also addressed his upcoming film work during the sit-down.
John Cena sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for a conversation about his decision to retire from WWE, walking Barrymore through how he arrived at the choice to step away. The discussion grew emotional as Barrymore pressed him on how he knew it was time to let go.
The conversation also turned to Cena's shifting priorities beyond wrestling, as he spoke with Barrymore about what has taken precedence in his life since making the decision. Cena discussed his role in 'Matchbox: The Movie' as part of the wider-ranging talk, giving Barrymore and viewers a look at where his focus has moved as he transitions away from the ring.
Barrymore's questioning centered on the emotional weight of the retirement decision, with the host visibly moved as Cena detailed the reasoning behind stepping back from WWE. The exchange gave Cena space to reflect on the process of letting go of a career built over many years, rather than simply announcing the decision.
The appearance covered both the personal and professional sides of Cena's transition, pairing his reflections on retirement with details about his current film project.
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