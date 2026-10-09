Photographer Timothy White Recalls Shooting Dolly Parton
The photographer walks through behind the lens stories from his career capturing notable figures.
Photographer Timothy White sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to share what Dolly Parton was like during one of his photo shoots, part of a broader conversation about images from across his career.
White, described as an iconic photographer, used the appearance to walk Barrymore through some of the most memorable photos in his portfolio, giving behind the lens context for how those images came together.
The conversation centered on White's recollections of working with Parton, offering a firsthand account of the experience from someone who photographed her directly rather than secondhand impressions.
Beyond the Parton story, White's visit touched on other notable shoots from his body of work, with Barrymore prompting him to revisit the circumstances behind additional photographs during the sit-down.
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