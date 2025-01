Joey King and Cooper Koch to Unveil 31st SAG Awards Nominees This Wednesday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SAG Award-nominated actress Joey King (A Family Affair, We Were The Lucky Ones) and Golden Globe Nominated actor Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, They/Them) will unveil the nominees for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The nominations will be streamed exclusively on Netflix’s YouTube channel, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

The announcement will kick off with the nominations for Outstanding Action Performances in a Stunt Ensemble by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin. Following the presentation, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will officially kick off the live event.

Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the annual ceremony, and legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

ABOUT THE SAG AWARDS

One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

