Joe Biden to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tonight For 10th Anniversary Episode With Amy Poehler

President Joe Biden joins host Seth Meyers and guest Amy Poehler in studio for a surprise appearance on tonight’s all-new “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Tonight’s telecast marks the series’ 10th anniversary. President Biden, who at the time served as vice president, and Poehler were the inaugural guests for “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Feb. 24, 2014.

This marks President Biden’s first appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as the sitting president.

The Emmy Award-nominated “Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC