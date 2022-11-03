Jinkx Monsoon's Sketch Comedy Series Greenlit for Season Two By World of Wonder

Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder, the team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, has picked up a second season of the Jinkx Monsoon-led comedy series Sketchy Queens. The renewal announcement TODAY comes timed to the season finale of the 8-episode series. Premiering in 2023, Sketchy Queens' second season will continue to stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, World of Wonder's owned and operated SVOD service.

Jinkx Monsoon, the "internationally tolerated" comedienne, and her comedy partner Liam Krug will return as the series leads and Executive Producers with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder to stay on as Executive Producers.

Sketchy Queens first premiered on the heels of Jinkx Monsoon's legendary 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' run where she was crowned as the only two-time winner of Drag Race and the reigning Queen of All Queens. A smash hit sketch comedy series, bringing an authentic style of comedy for WOW Presents Plus, season one saw unique sketches, a revival of Jinkx's iconic Snatch Game character Little Edie, and a rotating door of celebrity guest stars. The first season subsequently quickly took off as a fan-favorite amidst WOW Presents Plus' long-line of successful reality programming.

"This series had us all in stitches, and the WOWPP audience can't get enough!" said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. " Who knew Jinkx Monsoon was such a Sketchy Queen? Turns out everyone knows now!"

"Liam and I are so thrilled to start the long, hilarious, disjointed process that goes into creating another season of Sketchy Queens!" Says Jinkx Monsoon. "Sketchy Queens Season 2 is going to be bigger and more wild-- with more celebrity guests and plenty of that dry, esoteric wit we're so damn proud of. We're grateful to World of Wonder for believing in our show and allowing us true creative freedom. Thank you for watching, and here's to more!"

In its sophomore season, Sketchy Queens promises to bring fans even more camp, laughs and cringe. Born from the weirdest ideas within the wacky minds of Monsoon and Krug, the series will continue to feature the duo's iconic celebrity impersonations alongside hilarious (and humiliating) new material. Season one welcomed an exciting array of guest stars including Trixie Mattel, Brittany Broski and Brandon Rogers and season two promises to continue to surprise audiences with cameos from your favorite queens and comedians.

The entire first season of Sketchy Queens is available now exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

