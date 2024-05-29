Everything Coming to Max in June

Check the new titles coming to Max in June 2024.

By: May. 29, 2024
Everything Coming to Max in June
This June, stream The Debuts Of Season Two Of HBO Original Drama Series “House of the Dragon”; HBO Original Comedy Series “Fantasmas”; Max Original Comedy Special “Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go”; HBO Original Documentaries “Ren Faire” And “Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple”; And Original Film “Am I OK?”

Check Out Behind-The-Scenes Content, Essential Episodes, And More From The “World Of Westeros” Collection.

FEATURED PROGRAMMING

Debuts June 2 
FIXER UPPER: THE LAKEHOUSE
Magnolia Network

Rollout: Debuts with two episodes, followed by two episodes weekly through June 16.

Logline: Chip and Joanna celebrate ten years of FIXER UPPER with a brand-new challenge: the overhaul of a severely outdated 1960s lakehouse. Surprising interior design choices and unique outdoor features highlight the property's dramatic cliffside views.

Credits: Produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines's production company Blind Nil.
 
Debuts June 2 at 9 p.m. ET
REN FAIRE
HBO Original Documentary Series
Three Episodes

Rollout: The season premieres with one episode, followed by two episodes available to stream on June 9 at the same time.
  
Logline: For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as KING George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such “faire” in the world. He has power, as the elected mayor of the town he incorporated. He has glory, as the undisputed employer and self-proclaimed ruler of thousands. He has vast wealth, as the majority shareholder of the festival. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in THE QUEST for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his longtime employees will take his crown.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents REN FAIRE, a production of Elara Pictures; in association with To Be Formed and Widow’s Peak. Directed by Lance Oppenheim; co-created by Oppenheim & David Gauvey Herbert; executive produced by Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Dani Bernfeld, Lance Oppenheim, and David Gauvey Herbert. Co-executive produced by Abigail Rowe, Christian Vazquez & Max Allman.

Debuts June 6
AM I OK?
Original Film

Logline: Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.

Credits: AM I OK? is co-directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film is written and produced by Lauren Pomerantz. Producers include Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Notaro, and Allynne. Executive producers include Alex Brown, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Royce Reeves Darby.            
 
Debuts June 7 at 11 p.m. ET
FANTASMAS, Season 1
HBO Original Comedy Series
Six Episodes

Rollout: The season will be six episodes total with a weekly rollout on HBO and Max after its June 7 debut.

Logline: Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people LOOKING FOR meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.

Credits: FANTASMAS is created, directed, and written by Julio Torres. Executive produced by Julio Torres; Emma Stone and Dave McCary for Fruit Tree; Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point; and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts; co-executive produced by Ali Herting.
 
Debuts June 13
HANNAH EINBINDER: EVERYTHING MUST GO
Max Original Comedy Special

Logline: In her debut stand-up special, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder takes viewers on a psychedelic thrill ride of storytelling, characters, jokes, and more.

Credits: Performed, written, and executive produced by Hannah Einbinder; executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions; executive produced by Ethan Stern and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment; and directed by Sandy Honig.
 
Debuts June 16 at 9 p.m. ET
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, Season 2
HBO Original Drama Series
8 Episodes

Rollout: The season will be eight episodes total with a weekly rollout on HBO and Max after its June 16 debut. Exact episodic timing is roughly 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET every Sunday through August 4.

Logline: Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Credits: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”
 

Debuts June 18 at 9 p.m. ET
HERE TO CLIMB
HBO Original Sports Documentary

Logline: The documentary follows professional climber Sasha DiGiulian rising from child prodigy to a champion sport climber, as she ultimately makes her mark by taking her talents to the biggest walls on the planet with a series of bold, first female ascents. Confronting both physical and mental obstacles head on, Sasha charts her own course in a sport where a path didn’t exist, enabling her passion to become a viable profession.

Credits: HBO Sports Documentaries presents HERE TO CLIMB, a Red Bull Media House Production in association with Break Thru Films. Directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg; produced by Nate Nash, Ben Bryan, and Isabella Franca; supervising editor, Fernando Villena; editor, Cintia Chamecki; executive produced by Charlie Rosene, Brian Lenz, Ricki Stern, and Annie Sundberg.
 
Debuts June 20 at 9 p.m. ET
SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAY.
HBO Original Documentary

Logline: “Slave Play” was one of Broadway’s most celebrated, genre-bending, and daring productions – breaking records and receiving critical acclaim for tackling race, sex, and interracial relationships in a way never before seen on stage. In this playful and provocative documentary, playwright Jeremy O. Harris takes viewers behind the scenes, from run-throughs to performance, as he strips down his own work and directs new actors through workshop rehearsals. As the acting students parse the text and bring meaning to the words on the page, Harris turns his critical eye to the thoughts, inspirations, and creative process that brought the play to life.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAY. Directed by Jeremy O. Harris; produced by Chris Moukarbel and Natalia Leigh-Brown; edited by Peter Ohs and Teki Cruickshank; composer, Isabella Summers; cinematographer, Matt Klammer; sound design & mix by Jeremy Grody; co-producer, Jamie McBriety.
 
Debuts June 22 at 8 p.m. ET
STEVIE VAN ZANDT: DISCIPLE
HBO Original Documentary

Logline: Stevie Van Zandt, known as New Jersey's most famous consigliere to Bruce Springsteen and Tony Soprano, takes center stage in this feature documentary, which traces Van Zandt’s career as a producer, musician, songwriter, activist, actor, and more, from the clubs of Asbury Park, N.J. to arena stadiums, to the Bada Bing Club and the Underground Garage.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents STEVIE VAN ZANDT: DISCIPLE, a Tones & Chords Production. Directed and produced by Bill Teck; produced by David Fisher and Robert Cotto; executive producers, Craig Balsam, Chris Stadler, C. Winston Simone, David Simone, and Ryan Celli.
 
Debuts June 25 at 9 p.m. ET
ONE SOUTH: PORTRAIT OF A PSYCH UNIT
HBO Original Two-Part Documentary Film

Rollout: Part one debuts June 25 with part-two airing the same time June 26. Both parts of the documentary film will be available to stream on Max on June 25.

Logline: ONE SOUTH is an inpatient psychiatric unit at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Queens, NY that specializes in treating young adults in acute crisis. It may look more like a college dorm than a psychiatric hospital, but patients arrive every day in acute crisis. They are dealing with a variety of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, personality disorders and psychosis, and many have contemplated or attempted suicide. A team of doctors, social workers, and nurses work together to stabilize the patients and prepare them to return to the outside world, but time is limited and there are many obstacles. The two-part film follows the trajectory of a hospital admission–from intake, through the ups and downs of treatment, to discharge–as a variety of patient and provider stories are blended to create a rich portrait of a unique place.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents ONE SOUTH: PORTRAIT OF A PSYCH UNIT, a Gidalya Pictures Production. Produced and directed by Alexandra Shiva and Lindsey Megrue.
 
Debuts June 27
BREAKING NEW GROUND
Max Original Unscripted Series
6 Episodes

Rollout: Episodes debut weekly

Logline: Robert Hartwell takes on the challenge of transforming a 200-year-old house with a complicated history into a home filled with love. It's a renovation story that celebrates the resilience of Robert's journey, as well as those who came before him.

Credits: The series is executive produced and hosted by Robert Hartwell, alongside executive producers Drew Scott, Jonathan Silver Scott, Josie Crimi, Damani Baker, and Jane Van Deuren. 
 
Debuts June 28
PROBLEMISTA
A24 Film

Logline: Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Julio Torres, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, Larry Owens, Laith Nakli, Kelly McCormack, Spike Einbinder, Greta Titelman, River L. Ramirez,
and narrated by Isabella Rossellini.

Credits: Written and directed by Julio Torres.
 

BLEACHER REPORT LIVE SPORTS IN JUNE:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game
 
2024 NBA Playoffs
All of TNT Sports’ coverage of the 2024 NBA Western Conference Finals throughout June — including live games, pregame and postgame coverage, and alternative viewing experiences — will be available to stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.
 
Check local listings for matchups and game times.
 
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
All of TNT Sports’ coverage of the 2024 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final throughout June — including live games, pregame and postgame coverage — will be available to stream on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.
 
Check local listings for matchups and game times.
 
MLB Tuesdays
June 4
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees*, 7:00 p.m.
 
June 11
Philadelphia Phillies* at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m.
 
June 18
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees*, 7 p.m.
 
June 25
New York Yankees* at New York Mets*, 7 p.m.
 
U.S. Soccer - Women’s National Team
June 1
U.S. Women’s Deaf National Team vs. Australia, 2 p.m.
USWNT vs. Korea, 5 p.m.
 
June 4
USWNT vs. Korea, 8 p.m.
 
U.S. Soccer – Men’s National Team
June 8
USMNT vs. Colombia, 5:30 p.m.
 
June 12
USMNT vs. Brazil, 7 p.m.
 
MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3
May 31-June 2
Gran Premio d’Italia Brembo
 
Triathlon
June 8
T100 Triathlon World Tour
 
Cycling
June 8
Dwars door het Hageland
 
June 9
UCI Downhill World Cup (Leogang)
 
June 12-16
Tour of Slovenia (Men)
Tour of Belgium (Men)
 
June 14-16
UCI Downhill World Cup, Val di Sole (Various Disciplines)
 
June 16
Tour of Switzerland (Women)
 
Endurance Car Racing
June 12-16
24 Hours of Le Mans (Free Practices & Race)
 
*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market
 

MAX PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHT: THE WORLD OF WESTEROS
 

Max is “The One to Watch” this June and is the exclusive streaming home for season two of the HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. Ahead of premiere night, fans can take a deep dive into the “World of Westeros” collection on Max, featuring the season two trailer, the dueling Team Green and Team Black trailers, behind the scenes content from season one including the HBO Original THE HOUSE THAT DRAGONS BUILT, essential episodes of GAME OF THRONES, and more.
 
The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon, HBO’s official companion podcast to the series and the only place with the inside scoop from the creatives behind the show, will debut new episodes after the series episodes air every Sunday. Hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, fans can tune in as they interview the show’s writers, cast and crew, share insights and break down each episode of the show. 

Please find a list of featured curations and titles within the World of Westeros collection on Max.

 
House of the Dragon: Inside Every Episode
 
House of the Dragon: Meet the Characters
Rhaenyra and Alicent
Daemon Targaryen
Viserys
Otto Hightower
Rhaenys
Corlys Velaryon
 
House of the Dragon: Meet the World
The Age of Dragons
Noble Houses
Height of an Empire
Before the Dance
Returning to Westeros
A New Reign
 
Game of Thrones: Essential Episodes
S1E1 Winter is Coming
S1E9 Baelor
S1E10 Fire and Blood
S2E6 The Old Gods and the New
2E9 Blackwater
S3E4 And Now His Watch Is Ended
S4E2 The Lion and the Rose
S5E6 Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken
S6E5 The Door
S7E6 Beyond the Wall
S8E6 The Iron Throne
 
Game of Thrones: Relive the Best Battles
S6E9 Battle of the Bastards
S5E8 Hardhome
S4E9 The Watchers on the Wall
S2E9 Blackwater
S8E3 The Long Night
 
 

TITLES COMING TO MAX IN JUNE:

*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

June 1
50/50 (2011)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
American Heist (2014)
Bandits (2015)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Demolition (2015)
The Disaster Artist (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Fright Night (1985)
Generation Por Que? (2021)
Hope Springs (2012)
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Into the Blue (2005)
Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
The Invention of Lying (2009)
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Krampus (2015)
Life After (2017)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Marmaduke (2010)
Minari (2020)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
Open Water (2003)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)
The Other Guys (2010)
Overlord (1975)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Shadows (2020)
Shining Through (1992)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spaceship Earth (2020)
Splice (2009)
Sugar (2008)
The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1
Uncut Gems (2019)
Urban Legend (1998)
User Zero (2020)
Wanted (2008)
 
June 2
Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Ren Faire (HBO Original)
Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
 
June 3
Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)
Keanu (2016)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)
 
June 4
Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1
 
June 5
Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)

June 6
Am I OK? (2022)

June 7
Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)
 
June 10
Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)
Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

June 11
Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)
Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)
 
June 13
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)
 
June 16
American Monster, Season 12 (ID)
House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)
 
June 17
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

June 18
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)
Here To Climb (HBO Original)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

June 19
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)
 
June 20
Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)
 
June 21
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: BAD BLOOD (WT)
 
June 22
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)

June 23
Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)
 
June 24
Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)
 
June 25
One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)
 
June 27
Breaking New Ground (Max Original)
 
June 28
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Problemista (2024) (A24)
 
June 30
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)


