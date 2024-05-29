Everything Coming to Max in June

FEATURED PROGRAMMING Debuts June 2

FIXER UPPER: THE LAKEHOUSE

Magnolia Network



Rollout: Debuts with two episodes, followed by two episodes weekly through June 16.



Logline: Chip and Joanna celebrate ten years of FIXER UPPER with a brand-new challenge: the overhaul of a severely outdated 1960s lakehouse. Surprising interior design choices and unique outdoor features highlight the property's dramatic cliffside views.



Credits: Produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines's production company Blind Nil.



Debuts June 2 at 9 p.m. ET

REN FAIRE

HBO Original Documentary Series

Three Episodes



Rollout: The season premieres with one episode, followed by two episodes available to stream on June 9 at the same time.



Logline: For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as KING George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such “faire” in the world. He has power, as the elected mayor of the town he incorporated. He has glory, as the undisputed employer and self-proclaimed ruler of thousands. He has vast wealth, as the majority shareholder of the festival. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in THE QUEST for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his longtime employees will take his crown.



Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents REN FAIRE, a production of Elara Pictures; in association with To Be Formed and Widow’s Peak. Directed by Lance Oppenheim; co-created by Oppenheim & David Gauvey Herbert; executive produced by Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Dani Bernfeld, Lance Oppenheim, and David Gauvey Herbert. Co-executive produced by Abigail Rowe, Christian Vazquez & Max Allman.



Debuts June 6

AM I OK?

Original Film



Logline: Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.



Credits: AM I OK? is co-directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. The film is written and produced by Lauren Pomerantz. Producers include Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada, Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Notaro, and Allynne. Executive producers include Alex Brown, Shayne Fiske Goldner, and Royce Reeves Darby.



Debuts June 7 at 11 p.m. ET

FANTASMAS, Season 1

HBO Original Comedy Series

Six Episodes



Rollout: The season will be six episodes total with a weekly rollout on HBO and Max after its June 7 debut.



Logline: Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people LOOKING FOR meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.



Credits: FANTASMAS is created, directed, and written by Julio Torres. Executive produced by Julio Torres; Emma Stone and Dave McCary for Fruit Tree; Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point; and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts; co-executive produced by Ali Herting.



Debuts June 13

HANNAH EINBINDER: EVERYTHING MUST GO

Max Original Comedy Special



Logline: In her debut stand-up special, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder takes viewers on a psychedelic thrill ride of storytelling, characters, jokes, and more.



Credits: Performed, written, and executive produced by Hannah Einbinder; executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions; executive produced by Ethan Stern and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment; and directed by Sandy Honig.



Debuts June 16 at 9 p.m. ET

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, Season 2

HBO Original Drama Series

8 Episodes



Rollout: The season will be eight episodes total with a weekly rollout on HBO and Max after its June 16 debut. Exact episodic timing is roughly 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET every Sunday through August 4.



Logline: Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.



Credits: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”

Debuts June 18 at 9 p.m. ET

HERE TO CLIMB

HBO Original Sports Documentary



Logline: The documentary follows professional climber Sasha DiGiulian rising from child prodigy to a champion sport climber, as she ultimately makes her mark by taking her talents to the biggest walls on the planet with a series of bold, first female ascents. Confronting both physical and mental obstacles head on, Sasha charts her own course in a sport where a path didn’t exist, enabling her passion to become a viable profession.



Credits: HBO Sports Documentaries presents HERE TO CLIMB, a Red Bull Media House Production in association with Break Thru Films. Directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg; produced by Nate Nash, Ben Bryan, and Isabella Franca; supervising editor, Fernando Villena; editor, Cintia Chamecki; executive produced by Charlie Rosene, Brian Lenz, Ricki Stern, and Annie Sundberg.



Debuts June 20 at 9 p.m. ET

SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAY.

HBO Original Documentary



Logline: “Slave Play” was one of Broadway’s most celebrated, genre-bending, and daring productions – breaking records and receiving critical acclaim for tackling race, sex, and interracial relationships in a way never before seen on stage. In this playful and provocative documentary, playwright Jeremy O. Harris takes viewers behind the scenes, from run-throughs to performance, as he strips down his own work and directs new actors through workshop rehearsals. As the acting students parse the text and bring meaning to the words on the page, Harris turns his critical eye to the thoughts, inspirations, and creative process that brought the play to life.



Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAY. Directed by Jeremy O. Harris; produced by Chris Moukarbel and Natalia Leigh-Brown; edited by Peter Ohs and Teki Cruickshank; composer, Isabella Summers; cinematographer, Matt Klammer; sound design & mix by Jeremy Grody; co-producer, Jamie McBriety.



Debuts June 22 at 8 p.m. ET

STEVIE VAN ZANDT: DISCIPLE

HBO Original Documentary



Logline: Stevie Van Zandt, known as New Jersey's most famous consigliere to Bruce Springsteen and Tony Soprano, takes center stage in this feature documentary, which traces Van Zandt’s career as a producer, musician, songwriter, activist, actor, and more, from the clubs of Asbury Park, N.J. to arena stadiums, to the Bada Bing Club and the Underground Garage.



Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents STEVIE VAN ZANDT: DISCIPLE, a Tones & Chords Production. Directed and produced by Bill Teck; produced by David Fisher and Robert Cotto; executive producers, Craig Balsam, Chris Stadler, C. Winston Simone, David Simone, and Ryan Celli.



Debuts June 25 at 9 p.m. ET

ONE SOUTH: PORTRAIT OF A PSYCH UNIT

HBO Original Two-Part Documentary Film



Rollout: Part one debuts June 25 with part-two airing the same time June 26. Both parts of the documentary film will be available to stream on Max on June 25.



Logline: ONE SOUTH is an inpatient psychiatric unit at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Queens, NY that specializes in treating young adults in acute crisis. It may look more like a college dorm than a psychiatric hospital, but patients arrive every day in acute crisis. They are dealing with a variety of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, personality disorders and psychosis, and many have contemplated or attempted suicide. A team of doctors, social workers, and nurses work together to stabilize the patients and prepare them to return to the outside world, but time is limited and there are many obstacles. The two-part film follows the trajectory of a hospital admission–from intake, through the ups and downs of treatment, to discharge–as a variety of patient and provider stories are blended to create a rich portrait of a unique place.



Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents ONE SOUTH: PORTRAIT OF A PSYCH UNIT, a Gidalya Pictures Production. Produced and directed by Alexandra Shiva and Lindsey Megrue.



Debuts June 27

BREAKING NEW GROUND

Max Original Unscripted Series

6 Episodes



Rollout: Episodes debut weekly



Logline: Robert Hartwell takes on the challenge of transforming a 200-year-old house with a complicated history into a home filled with love. It's a renovation story that celebrates the resilience of Robert's journey, as well as those who came before him.



Credits: The series is executive produced and hosted by Robert Hartwell, alongside executive producers Drew Scott, Jonathan Silver Scott, Josie Crimi, Damani Baker, and Jane Van Deuren.



Debuts June 28

PROBLEMISTA

A24 Film



Logline: Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.



Cast: Tilda Swinton, Julio Torres, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, Larry Owens, Laith Nakli, Kelly McCormack, Spike Einbinder, Greta Titelman, River L. Ramirez,

and narrated by Isabella Rossellini.



Credits: Written and directed by Julio Torres.