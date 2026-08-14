Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Turn a Ford Expedition Ride Into a Song About the Outdoors

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Jimmy Fallon turned a drive through the outdoors into an impromptu musical number on a recent segment of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, joined by his friends Questlove, James and Damon from The Roots. The bit finds the group riding together in a Ford Expedition while singing about their outdoor adventures.

The segment is part of a partnership between the program and Ford, built around Fallon and his friends from The Roots road-tripping and breaking into song as they take in the scenery. Questlove and The Roots have long served as the show's house band, and this outing puts them in front of the camera alongside Fallon rather than in their usual studio setup, giving the bit a looser, on-location feel.

The video leans on the chemistry between Fallon and his longtime collaborators, using the drive as a loose framework for the musical gag rather than a scripted sketch. The outdoor setting and vehicle both play into the bit, with the group's harmonizing about their surroundings driving the comedy.

The segment airs as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular mix of music, comedy and celebrity interviews, with this installment putting Fallon's rapport with Questlove, James and Damon front and center in a branded outing built around a road trip through the outdoors.

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