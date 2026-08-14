 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Turn a Ford Expedition Ride Into a Song About the Outdoors

Questlove and bandmates James and Damon join the host for a musical road trip bit.

By:



Jimmy Fallon turned a drive through the outdoors into an impromptu musical number on a recent segment of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, joined by his friends Questlove, James and Damon from The Roots. The bit finds the group riding together in a Ford Expedition while singing about their outdoor adventures.

The segment is part of a partnership between the program and Ford, built around Fallon and his friends from The Roots road-tripping and breaking into song as they take in the scenery. Questlove and The Roots have long served as the show's house band, and this outing puts them in front of the camera alongside Fallon rather than in their usual studio setup, giving the bit a looser, on-location feel.

The video leans on the chemistry between Fallon and his longtime collaborators, using the drive as a loose framework for the musical gag rather than a scripted sketch. The outdoor setting and vehicle both play into the bit, with the group's harmonizing about their surroundings driving the comedy.

The segment airs as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular mix of music, comedy and celebrity interviews, with this installment putting Fallon's rapport with Questlove, James and Damon front and center in a branded outing built around a road trip through the outdoors.

Recent Articles
Colman Domingo and Monica Barbaro Face Off in Catchphrase Showdown With Questlove
Colman Domingo and Monica Barbaro Face Off in Catchphrase Showdown With Questlove
8/5/2026
Ella Rubin Reveals Whether She's Team Rory or Team Ellis on Sterling Point
Ella Rubin Reveals Whether She's Team Rory or Team Ellis on Sterling Point
8/14/2026
THE STRAY CATS to Perform on Tonight Show Aug. 18, Fall Tour Starts Nov. 9
THE STRAY CATS to Perform on Tonight Show Aug. 18, Fall Tour Starts Nov. 9
8/13/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $99
More Hot Shows Discounts