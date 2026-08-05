Colman Domingo and Monica Barbaro Face Off in Catchphrase Showdown With Questlove

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Colman Domingo and Monica Barbaro took part in a game of Catchphrase during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with Jimmy Fallon and Monica Barbaro teaming up against Colman Domingo and Questlove for the round. The segment put the two actors on opposing sides of the quick-guessing game, which challenges players to describe a word or phrase to their partner before time runs out.

The appearance leaned on the game format rather than a traditional sit-down conversation, giving Domingo and Barbaro a chance to riff off each other and their teammates in real time. The pairing split the two guests across opposite teams, with Fallon joining Barbaro's side and Questlove backing up Domingo for the competition.

The Catchphrase round unfolded as a lighthearted centerpiece of the episode, built around spontaneous back-and-forth rather than scripted talking points. The format allowed both stars to show a more playful side on air, trading clues and guesses under the pressure of the game's clock.

The full segment is part of a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which is available to stream on Peacock alongside other recent installments of the program.

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