Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Celebrate April Fools' Day by Switching Shows

The late night hosts and comedians teamed up for a segment later in the show.

Apr. 2, 2022  
Last night, Late Night hosts Jimmy Fallon, of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, of Jimmy Kimmel Live! teamed up for a huge April Fools' Day prank. The pair swapped talk shows, each conducting interviews on the other's show with celebrity guests. Jimmy Fallon flew to Hollywood, while Jimmy Kimmel took a trip to NYC.

"Hi, I'm Jimmy. Happy April Fools' Day everybody! I switched places with Jimmy Kimmel. Although, as far as surprises go on ABC this week, this one is a distant second. It's really strange for me to be here, I feel like someone opened a late night multiverse."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel opens up the monologue on his monologue on The Tonight Show, stating, "Hi, I'm Jimmy Fallon and welcome to The Tonight Show! It's Freaky Friday tonight," before launching directly into some political humor, conversations with The Roots, and a video call connecting the Jimmies. The video call also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

