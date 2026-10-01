Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down Season 2 of His Microdrama WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE

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Jimmy Fallon used a segment of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about the second season of his own microdrama, Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, giving the NBC audience an inside look at a project he created himself rather than one he was simply promoting as a guest booking.

The segment centered entirely on Fallon's role behind the new season, with the host walking through what audiences can expect from the follow up installment of the short form series. Rather than hosting a visiting actor or musician, Fallon turned the spotlight on his own work for the bit, discussing the direction the story takes as it continues.

Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire is available to stream on Peacock, giving fans of the series a way to catch up on the new season outside of its mention on the late night broadcast. The format places the show within the growing category of microdrama content built for short, episodic viewing.

Fallon kept the discussion focused on the show itself, previewing story elements for season two without straying into unrelated topics, giving the segment a clear through line centered on the microdrama's expansion.

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