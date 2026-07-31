WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. Episodes 7 & 8 Debut on Fallon

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon has released episodes seven and eight of its microdrama series WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE., continuing the vertical comedy that marked the first microdrama ever to premiere from a late-night television franchise. The new episodes are available now, with the series also airing across the show's social platforms and streaming on Peacock.

Episodes 7 and 8 are available now, with the next two episodes set to air during the show's Monday night broadcast.

Written by 'Tonight Show' head writer A.D. Miles, 'Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.' follows a group of billionaires whose engagement party is disrupted by a mysterious stranger, only to discover he's secretly the richest man in the room and has spent weeks plotting revenge against one of them for a humiliating act of cruelty.

The series stars:

Jimmy Fallon as Chaiston, an entitled billionaire and reluctant fiancé.

John Stamos as Doug, a mysterious outsider harboring a long-simmering vendetta.

Kasey Esser, one of microdrama's most recognizable performers, as Brax, Chaiston's best friend.

Rose Kelso, 'Tonight Show' writer and performer, as Kinsleigh, Chaiston's fiancée.

Delaney Rowe, TIME100 creator and digital comedian, as Prestina, Kinsleigh's best friend.

'The Tonight Show' is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Written by Tonight Show head writer A.D. Miles, WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. follows a group of billionaires whose engagement party is upended by a mysterious stranger who turns out to be plotting revenge against one of them. The series stars Jimmy Fallon as Chaiston, John Stamos as Doug, Kasey Esser as Brax, Rose Kelso as Kinsleigh, and Delaney Rowe as Prestina. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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