Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson Talk Stunts and Superstitions in MATCHBOX: THE MOVIE
Biel teases a new series based on a Keith Rosson novel while Richardson details his Lions fandom.
Jessica Biel and Sam Richardson sat down with TODAY to talk about the dangerous stunts, exotic locations and cool vehicles featured in Matchbox: The Movie, a film inspired by the classic die-cast toy line. The two actors walked through some of the wilder moments of production, giving viewers a glimpse at just how physically demanding the shoot became.
Biel used part of the conversation to look ahead to another project, sharing details about a series adaptation of Keith Rosson's novel Coffin Moon that is currently in the works. Richardson, meanwhile, turned the conversation toward his personal life off set, revealing the game-day traditions he follows to cheer on his beloved Detroit Lions.
Richardson's devotion to Detroit sports has come up in other recent appearances as well. He previously discussed his Lions superstitions and the experience of operating a real excavator for Matchbox: The Movie during a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Biel has also spoken publicly about the physical toll of the film's stunt work, describing the process of learning intense vehicle maneuvers for her role. Matchbox: The Movie brings together an ensemble cast for a globe-trotting adventure built around the childhood toy brand, with Richardson and Biel offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the production came together.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...