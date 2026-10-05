John Cena Faced His Fear of Heights Filming MATCHBOX THE MOVIE Stunts
The wrestler turned actor opens up about his new in-ring tournament alongside his latest film role.
John Cena joined TODAY to discuss his starring role in MATCHBOX THE MOVIE, a film he described as full of nostalgia for the die-cast toy cars that inspired it. Cena talked about the physical demands of the production, including stunt work that forced him to confront his fear of heights, and reflected on his broader transition from the wrestling ring to film and television work.
In the film, Cena plays Sean, an undercover CIA agent whose return to his small hometown after a long absence pulls his childhood friends into an international mission. The project reunites Cena with an ensemble cast that includes Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani and Danai Gurira, as previously detailed when the film's trailer debuted ahead of its October 9 premiere on Apple TV.
Beyond the film, Cena used the TODAY appearance to share details about The John Cena Classic, a new WWE tournament bearing his name, giving viewers a glimpse into his continued involvement with the wrestling organization even as his acting career expands.
Cena and the MATCHBOX cast previously previewed the film for fans at San Diego Comic-Con, where the group appeared together in Hall H ahead of the movie's October release. More on that appearance can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of John Cena and Jessica Biel bringing MATCHBOX THE MOVIE to Comic-Con.
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