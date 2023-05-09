Jelly Roll Documentary Coming to Hulu

‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ begins streaming on Tuesday, May 30, only on Hulu.




ABC News announced today ABC News Studios' "Jelly Roll: Save Me," a documentary chronicling a journey of redemption in real time of 38-year-old singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, confronting his struggles with mental health and addiction as he stands on the precipice of megastardom.

After independently building his loyal fanbase, Jelly Roll became the story of the night at this year's CMT Music Awards in April, beating out the biggest names in country music to sweep the awards as a first-time nominee.

Enjoying a meteoric rise to fame with his first country radio No. 1, two weeks at No. 1 on rock radio, and 25 consecutive weeks topping Billboard's Emerging Artist chart ― the most of any artist in the chart's history ― his highly-anticipated debut country album "Whitsitt Chapel" drops on June 2.

"Jelly Roll: Save Me" gives viewers an unfettered inside look as Jelly Roll prepares and performs for his devoted fans on the biggest tour date of his career, Nashville's famed Bridgestone Arena in his hometown.

Featuring exclusive access, never-before-seen tour footage, and interviews with the musician and those closest to him, the documentary reveals a raw and unflinching artist, incarcerated as a teen and adult, now using the power of his platform to raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth across the country.

Jelly Roll shares a behind-the-scenes look at how he balances life on tour with his philanthropic work, including visiting the juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated multiple times to share his story and inspire positive change. "Jelly Roll: Save Me" begins streaming Tuesday, May 30, only on Hulu.

"Jelly Roll: Save Me" is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios. Edward Hambleton and Claire Weinraub are executive producers. Monica Escobedo is senior entertainment producer. David Sloan is senior executive producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

About ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios, inspired by ABC News' trusted reporting, is a premium, narrative non-fiction original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist spanning true-crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories.

ABC News Studios' original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," "The Lady Bird Diaries," "Aftershock" and "The Murders Before the Marathon" as well as compelling docu-series, including "Killing County," "Wild Crime," "Death in the Dorms" and "Mormon No More."



