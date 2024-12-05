Jeff Daniels' 'Alive and Well Enough Continues' Memoir Launches on Audible

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audible has released Alive and Well Enough Continues, the second season of the acclaimed Audible Original from Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels, produced by his son Ben Daniels. This new season is a continuation of the audio-only memoir, mixing storytelling, original music, and performance. This first season debuted in September 2023 and was praised for its “blend of humor, honesty, and vulnerability” by The New York Times.

Jeff Daniels returns with more skits, more songs, and more boundless audio storytelling in season two of Alive and Well Enough. Again, Daniels begins in the middle of all the action and traipses back and forth, up and down, and side to side in the timeline of his life to figure out how he ended up where he did. But this time, he delves even deeper into his craft. He considers himself one of the few actors who didn’t want to direct, but instead to write, and write abundantly. The more he wrote, the more he understood his own artistry, the choice of how to interpret a script, and the differences between stage acting and film acting. Daniels remains a sincere student of his own life, on a quest to thoughtfully examine the experiences he’s had alongside his peers. As always, Daniels performs generously, his reverence for his craft always front and center stage.

Daniels is a five-time Emmy nominee, winning in Best Lead Actor for The Newsroom and Best Supporting Actor for Godless. He has also received Golden Globe nominations on the big screen for his performances in The Purple Rose of Cairo, Something Wild and The Squid and the Whale, as well as one for The Newsroom. Daniels is also a three-time individual Screen Actors Guild Award nominee.

His other major screen roles include the Dumb and Dumber franchise, The Martian, Looper, Good Night and Good Luck, Gods and Generals, The Hours, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, Radio Days, Terms of Endearment and Ragtime. Daniels is also a three-time Tony nominee, for To Kill a Mockingbird (the highest grossing American play in Broadway history), Blackbird and God of Carnage. Daniels was also seen as former FBI director James Comey in The Comey Rule, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He starred in the Showtime drama AMERICAN RUST, which can be streamed in full on Prime Video. Most recently, Daniels starred in Netflix’s limited series A MAN IN FULL, which debuted on May 2nd, 2024. Next up, Daniels will portray Former President Ronald Reagan alongside J.K Simmons and Jared Harris in the upcoming Cold War film, REYKJAVIK.

