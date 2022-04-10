Jason Stuart Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Indie Series Awards

JASON STUART has won Best Actor In A Comedy for the Amazon series Smothered at the Indie Series Awards last night. He thanked his co creator Mitch Hara who he co starred, co wrote and co produced the Comedy Series with. The short form series was directed by Terri Hanauer for season 1 and Carlyle KING for season 2 which will be out in the fall. Veteran character actor JASON STUART who has made a career of playing both gay & straight roles most recently opposite J.K. Simmons & Bruce Dern in Billy Bob Thornton drama GOLIATH for TV icon David E. Kelly is now an Award winning actor! Jason who been in close to 160 film & TV shows said in his speech last night, "I have had a long winding career with lots of ups and downs. When I was a kid growing up I never thought that a gay man could win an award from his piers for playing a gay man! ...All I ever really wanted was to be a character actor". He also thanked his mother for her love & support with the hashtag #I Don't Live With My Mother, I Live Next Store! Comedian Jason Stuart recently had a Comedy Album I'm The Daddy And I Have Candy and a an Autobiography Shut Up I'm Talking! Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRYRYi5Z2uE&t=9s