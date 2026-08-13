Jared Harris Details Becoming Gorbachev for THE BRINK OF WAR

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Jared Harris appeared on TODAY to discuss his role as Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the new historical drama THE BRINK OF WAR. During the segment, Harris spoke about his own experience living through the era he portrays on screen, explaining how he worked to channel the historic figure and offering his perspective on how Gorbachev and President Reagan managed to find common ground despite Cold War tensions.

THE BRINK OF WAR chronicles the 1986 Reykjavík Summit, one of the defining confrontations of the Cold War, and stars Harris alongside Jeff Daniels. The project previously drew both actors to a preview screening and panel discussion at the Paley Museum in New York, where Harris and Daniels discussed the film's depiction of the summit alongside members of the creative and historical panel.

The TODAY appearance also had a lighter moment, as Harris weighed in on Daniels' unusual favorite sandwich and tried it on air. After tasting it, Harris joked, "I'm not eating at his place."

The Paley Museum screening in August followed an earlier announcement in July that THE BRINK OF WAR would screen there as part of the museum's summer programming, drawing attention to the film ahead of its release and giving audiences an early look at the Reykjavík Summit story before its wider debut.

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