VIOLENT NIGHT 2 Trailer Released

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A trailer for VIOLENT NIGHT 2 has been released, giving audiences an early look at the sequel to the action comedy.

VIOLENT NIGHT 2 is only in theaters December 4.

If you're nice, you get presents from the Big Guy. If you're naughty, you get justice.

David Harbour reprises his role as Santa Claus in a propulsive new chapter in yuletide mayhem from 87North—the powerhouse producers of Bullet Train, John Wick, The Fall Guy, Atomic Blonde and the Nobody franchise—and returning action director Tommy Wirkola.

In 2022's bare-knuckle holiday sensation, Violent Night, an embittered Santa, armed with lethal combat skills, took out a team of mercenaries to rescue a girl and her family. Now, not-so-jolly Saint Nick suits up again to take on a ruthless gangster (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Jared Harris) terrorizing the merchants of the Silver Bell Mall.

But when Santa forgets the true meaning of Christmas, he finds himself in the heart of a lively mall community in desperate need of his help. Sapped of his magic, he'll need another way to take on the goons threatening the mall, and time is running out. Santa has to rediscover his faith in goodness and call in some last-minute reinforcements from the one person no baddie wants to tangle with: Mrs. Claus (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Bell).

Along with David Harbour, Jared Harris and Kristen Bell, the dynamic cast includes Emmy winning screen legend Joe Pantoliano (The Last of Us, The Sopranos), Daniela Melchior (Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Andrew Bachelor (Greenland, The Walking Dead), and AEW professional wrestler Maxwell Friedman (The Iron Claw, Happy Gilmore 2).

Violent Night 2 is directed by returning filmmaker Tommy Wirkola and produced again by 87North founders Kelly McCormick and David Leitch. The film's returning screenwriters are Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Violent Night 2 will be released by Universal Pictures.

Film Details

Genre: Action Comedy

Cast: David Harbour, Kristen Bell, Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Maxwell Friedman, Daniela Melchior, Andrew Bachelor

Directed by: Tommy Wirkola

Screenplay by: Pat Casey and Josh Miller

Producers: Kelly McCormick, David Leitch

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