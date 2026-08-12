Photos: THE BRINK OF WAR Screening Draws Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris to Paley Museum

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The Paley Museum in New York hosted a preview screening of Angel's upcoming historical drama THE BRINK OF WAR, drawing stars Jeff Daniels and Jared Harris for a red carpet and post-screening conversation. The event, part of the museum's PaleyImpact series, also featured director and writer Michael Russell Gunn, presidential historian Timothy Naftali, and moderator Vladimir Duthiers discussing the film's depiction of the 1986 Reykjavík Summit between the U.S. and Soviet leaders.



















Jeff Daniels, Michael Russell Gunn, and Jared Harris attend the PaleyImpact event Special Preview Screening: The Brink of War, with Stars Jeff Daniels and Jared Harris at The Paley Museum in New York City on August 11.

Set against one of the defining moments of the Cold War, The Brink of War chronicles the high-stakes 1986 Reykjavík Summit, where the U.S. President and the Soviet leader faced decisions that could have reshaped the future of the world. As nuclear tensions reached a critical point, extraordinary diplomacy brought two global superpowers to the negotiating table—and ultimately helped move the world away from the brink of nuclear war.

Before the post-screening conversation, the audience was presented with a CBS News report from the Paley Archive that aired during the Reykjavík Summit, capturing the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations and the potential consequences for the future of the world. The panelists explored the portrayal of these iconic historical figures, the role of diplomacy at a pivotal moment in world history, and the experience of filming in Iceland, where the historic summit took place forty years ago.

Daniels, who portrays President Reagan, shared why he took the role when he was approached by Russell Gunn; he remarked 'I took it because I thought I'd fail. I thought it was so hard and it was. I tried to do the lines and the voice and the mannerisms at the same time and I couldn't do it.' Harris took on the project for a similar reason, praising the material, 'a lot of the speeches are challenging, but they're delicious.'

Naftali explained why the story resonates so deeply 'the reason the story is so powerful is it's a reminder of two excellent actors that two individuals [Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev] matter.'

Duthiers reflected on the emotional impact of the film and its portrayal of history. 'A lot of what I saw on the screen is what inspired me as a young man to become a journalist,' he said.

The evening concluded with a call-to-action from Russell Gunn, 'anything is possible, if we just find the right partner and have dialogue.'

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, The Paley Center for Media is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural organization that owns and operates the renowned Paley Museum in New York, recognized as the city's 'Best Museum' and 'Best Children's Party Place' for two years in a row. The Paley Center sparks dialogue on the cultural, creative, and social impact of media, sports, gaming, tech, and entertainment through dynamic programming and deep industry ties. Visitors can attend premier events in New York and Los Angeles and access the renowned Paley Archive at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in Beverly Hills.

For additional event information, visit paleycenter.org.

THE BRINK OF WAR dramatizes the high-stakes 1986 negotiations in Reykjavík, with Daniels portraying President Reagan opposite Harris as the Soviet leader. Ahead of the panel discussion, attendees viewed a CBS News report from the Paley Archive that aired during the actual summit, offering historical context for the film's portrayal of the Cold War-era talks.

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