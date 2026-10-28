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Jamie Lee Curtis On The Real-Life Story Behind THE NEWLYWEDS

The actress explains how her own experience shaped the new NBC sitcom.

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Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on TODAY to discuss THE NEWLYWEDS, a new NBC comedy series she co-created, sharing the personal inspiration behind the project with hosts on the morning show.

Curtis serves as co-creator and a recurring guest star on THE NEWLYWEDS, which she described during the segment as a return to a nostalgic sitcom format. Her appearance focused on the real-life experiences that informed the show's premise and tone.

During the conversation, Curtis walked through the origins of the idea for THE NEWLYWEDS, giving viewers insight into how the concept developed from her own perspective before becoming a television series. The discussion centered on her account of the show's creation rather than a broader career retrospective.

THE NEWLYWEDS airs on NBC, with TODAY broadcasting weekdays at 7am local time. Curtis used the appearance to frame the series for audiences ahead of its run, emphasizing the personal nature of the material driving the new show.

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