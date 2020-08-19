Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jamie Lee Curtis Announces THE PRINCESS BRIDE for AFI Movie Club

THE PRINCESS BRIDE was named to AFI’s 100 Years…100 Passions list of the greatest love stories of all time.

Aug. 19, 2020  

Jamie Lee Curtis announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE PRINCESS BRIDE. The film - featuring classic lines like "Inconceivable!" and "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." - was named to AFI's 100 Years...100 Passions list of the greatest love stories of all time.

Watch below!

DID YOU KNOW? After many had tried and failed to adapt "The Princess Bride" into a movie, director Rob Reiner was able to get the financing for the film from producer Norman Lear.


