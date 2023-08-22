Jaclyn Bethany's RUBY To Shoot This Month in New Orleans Under SAG-AFTRA Microbudget Agreement

In RUBY,  a young Catholic schoolgirl and a quirky nun form an unlikely bond as they help each other navigate the complexities of life and sexuality. 

Aug. 22, 2023

RUBY, a short film written/directed by Jaclyn Bethany (Tell That to the Winter Sea, Highway One), will shoot this month in New Orleans, Louisiana. The film is operating under the SAG-AFTRA Microbudget Agreement. 

The film’s cast features Fallon Goodson (Maladies), Sky Hardison (Dear Annabelle), Mary Stieffel (Preacher), Logan MacRae (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ayla Miller, Summer Joy Campbell (Bottoms), Ajaye Hopper and Sarah Schuler in the title role. Ruby Green cast the film.

RUBY is produced in New Orleans by Fallon Goodson and Sky Hardison’s In Ceremony Productions, and Bethany’s BKE Productions. The film is Executive Produced by Theo Dumont of Alta Global Media, Carl Black, Geoff Thomson and Peter Clare of CSMD Group, Suwannee Sam of LeaStella Productions, and co-produced by Anne Ravert. 

Bethany is represented by the Buchwald Agency. 



