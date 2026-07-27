Jackson White Admits He's Never Seen SEX AND THE CITY, But Wants to Be a Charlotte

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Jackson White made an admission on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW that surprised host Drew Barrymore: despite declaring he wants to be a "Charlotte," he has never actually watched Sex and the City. The confession came during a lighthearted exchange on the daytime program, where White revealed his affinity for the character without the benefit of having seen a single episode of the show that made her famous.

The moment played as a playful bit of pop culture honesty, with White willing to align himself with Charlotte York's reputation and sensibility despite having no direct familiarity with the source material. The short-form clip captured the kind of candid, off-the-cuff exchange that has become a hallmark of Barrymore's interview style, catching guests in unscripted admissions.

White's comments centered entirely on his self-identification with the character archetype rather than any specific knowledge of the series' plot or cast, underscoring how cultural touchstones like Sex and the City have become shorthand for personality types even among those who have not watched them.

The exchange offered viewers a brief, amusing window into White's personality, built around the gap between cultural reputation and firsthand familiarity, a dynamic that gave the segment its comic charge on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW.

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