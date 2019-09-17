Jackie Cruz Will Recur on GOOD GIRLS

Deadline reports that "Orange Is the New Black"'s Jackie Cruz will star on GOOD GIRLS in a recurring role in the upcoming third season.

Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as suburban moms who are tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store.

Cruz will play Rhea, a warm, easygoing dental hygienist and single mom who becomes a new friend to Beth (Hendricks) after they start bonding at the park while watching their kids play. Rhea appreciates the company and wants to help Beth but has no idea that the two of them are more connected than she realizes.

Cruz will star in "Faraway Eyes" and "A Nice Girl Like You" in the near future. She's best known for her time on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," and as a singer-songwriter.

