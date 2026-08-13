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Jennifer Hudson Takes On The Moonwalk In New Studio Segment

The segment marks another physical challenge for the host away from her usual sit-down interviews.

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Jennifer Hudson attempted the moonwalk during a recent segment on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, stepping away from her typical role as interviewer to take on the classic dance move in front of her studio audience. The bit gave the host a chance to show a more physical, playful side of her daytime program.

Segments built around dance and movement have become a recurring feature of Hudson's show, offering a lighter counterpoint to the program's guest interviews. Hudson previously took on Zara Larsson's viral 'Lush Life' dance trend in a similar studio bit, bringing internet choreography moments into her daytime format.

The moonwalk segment continues that pattern, giving Hudson's audience another look at the host outside of a standard conversation. These physical, trend-driven bits sit alongside her interview segments, which have recently included guests ranging from musicians to actors sharing personal reflections and career updates.

The segment follows other recent moments on the show built around movement and performance rather than promotional talk, including Hudson's attempt at Zara Larsson's viral 'Lush Life' dance trend, which similarly put the host in a hands-on, physical role rather than behind the interview desk.

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