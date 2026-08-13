Jaafar Jackson Recalls Studying Michael Jackson's Moves as a 3-Year-Old

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Jaafar Jackson sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about growing up in the orbit of Michael Jackson and how he began absorbing his moves from an early age. The conversation focused on Jackson's memories of watching and studying the choreography that would later become part of his own artistic identity.

During the segment, Jackson described starting to study those moves at just three years old, giving Hudson's studio audience a personal look at how early that influence took hold. Rather than a standard promotional sit-down, the appearance centered on Jackson's firsthand recollections of that upbringing and what it meant to be immersed in that world from such a young age.

The exchange gave viewers insight into the personal side of a story often told through public performance and legacy, with Jackson speaking directly about the process of learning by observation rather than formal instruction.

The appearance fits within Hudson's daytime format, where guests frequently move past rehearsed talking points into more personal territory, giving audiences unscripted moments beyond a typical interview.

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