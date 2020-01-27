JUSTIN BIEBER: SEASONS Premieres on YouTube Today

Today, Youtube Originals launched the premiere episodes of the first-ever docuseries on Justin Bieber, "Justin Bieber: Seasons." The global superstar, who skyrocketed to fame in 2007 after he was discovered on the global platform, comes back to Youtube where it all started, to give fans a full circle look at his life.

Starting today, episodes will premiere free with ads each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. Youtube Premium subscribers will have access to binge the first 4 episodes starting today and will be able to view future episodes before non-Premium subscribers beginning February 3. Fans can sign up for Youtube Premium to get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free.

Watch "Justin Bieber: Seasons" Chapter 1 below!

"Justin Bieber: Seasons" is an all-access, 10-episode original documentary series chronicling the making of Justin Bieber's first album in four years. The show is a raw, powerful and intimate look at Bieber's process of creating new music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself. The series will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle. With brand new music scoring the episodes, Justin reflects on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye as he invites his fans on THE JOURNEY leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated and most personal album of his career. He is currently the most subscribed artist on Youtube (49.1 million subscribers), appears in six videos with over one billion views and has over 19 billion views on his Official Artist Channel.

"Justin Bieber: Seasons" is directed and executive produced by OBB Pictures' Michael D. Ratner with photographer Joe Termini set to direct additional episodes. The documentary is produced by Bieber Time Films, SB Projects and OBB Pictures. Justin Bieber will serve as an executive producer. Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson will serve as executive producers for SB Projects and Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg will serve as executive producers for OBB Pictures.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, Youtube Originals and Cara Casey, Development Lead, Youtube Originals oversee "Justin Bieber: Seasons" for the global platform.

As part of YouTube's previously announced new programming strategy, for the first time, YouTube's audience of 2 billion logged-in monthly users will have the opportunity to enjoy new Youtube Originals series and specials, including "Justin Bieber: Seasons," for free with ads. YouTube's subscription service, Youtube Premium, will continue to offer ad-free access to all Youtube Originals with all episodes available at once to binge. The news follows record growth for Youtube Originals, with total views of the full 2019 slate growing more than 40% compared to the year before.





