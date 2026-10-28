Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD Trailer and Photos Released
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan reunite as the game escapes its console in the trilogy's conclusion.
A new trailer and photos have been released for Jumanji: Open World, the latest installment in the action-adventure film franchise. The film is set to arrive exclusively in movie theaters on December 25, 2026.
This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association.
Synopsis
This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.
Credits
Directed by: Jake Kasdan
Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg
Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg
Produced by: Matt Tolmach, p.g.a.; Jake Kasdan; Dwayne Johnson; Dany Garcia; Hiram Garcia, p.g.a.
Executive Producers: Barry Waldman, Melvin Mar, Sky Salem Robinson, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Chris Van Allsburg, William Teitler, Ted Field, Mike Weber
Cast
Morgan Turner
Ser'Darius Blain
with Nick Jonas
and Danny DeVito
Credits not final.
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