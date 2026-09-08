JOY OF JOYS Film by Jonathan Glazer to Make UK Premiere at BFI Festival

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Academy Award winner Jonathan Glazer's new short film 'Joy of Joys' - filmed during the creation of War Child Record's Mercury Prize Shortlisted 'HELP(2)' - will be receiving its UK Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Filmed over three days at Abbey Road Studios, the short documentary film documents the creation of 'HELP(2)' with footage of children living in warzones in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and Yemen. Released six months ago today to widespread critical acclaim, the album has already raised over £1 million to support War Child UK's work providing specialist mental health services, education, protection and practical support to enable brighter futures for children whose lives have been devastated by war.

The concept, from Mica Levi and Glazer, was simple: 'By Children, For Children.' Cameras went straight into the hands of children, allowing the world to be seen through their eyes and serving as a constant reminder as to why the audience and everyone involved in the recording was there. Over 200 participants from London, Yemen, Sudan and Gaza - including 80 children - made the short film together, capturing a universal sense of innocence and the joy of childhood.

Last month, 'Joy of Joys' was selected for the New York Film Festival later this month, where it will receive its world premiere as part of the Spotlight section.

'Joy of Joys' is an Academy Films Production, devised by Mica Levi and Jonathan Glazer and produced by Medb Riordan and Steve Overs, with executive producers Simon Cooper, Scott Wright, James Wilson, Emma Greengrass, Ian McAndrew and Rich Clarke.

'Jonathan Glazer and the Academy team have brought the spirit of 'HELP(2)' to life in this incredibly moving short film, with children at the centre of the project. To have this film's UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival and to have already raised £1 million is both an extraordinary achievement, and a testament to what can happen when communities across music and creative industries come together behind a shared cause. Right now, 1 in 5 children around the world are affected by conflict. That's 520 million children who are in desperate need of protection, education, and specialist mental health support. All the money raised from the album will help War Child provide this aid. We couldn't be more grateful to the teams that created the album and this film to highlight the experiences of the children we work with, and to everyone who has bought or streamed the album in support of our mission to create brighter futures for children impacted by war.' - Rich Clarke, Exec Head of Music at War Child UK

In line with the news, Black Country, New Road's single 'Strangers' - taken from the 'HELP(2)' album - has been revealed as the next focus track.

The band will perform a special show at the London Coliseum with André de Ridder and the Orchestra of English National Opera, before heading out on tour across the US and China.

'We are very proud to have been asked to take part in such a brilliant project. War Child raise money for an extremely vital cause and we are grateful to be able to contribute and help. We had fun making a new song and playing it at Abbey Road in the studio. Lots of our favourite musicians are also on this project.' - Black Country, New Road

The album united an incredible roster of contributors including Anna Calvi, Arctic Monkeys, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest, King Krule, Nilüfer Yanya, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

'HELP(2)' Tracklist

1. Arctic Monkeys - Opening Night

2. Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - Flags

3. Black Country, New Road - Strangers

4. The Last Dinner Party - Let's Do It Again!

5. Beth Gibbons - Sunday Morning

6. Arooj Aftab & Beck - Lilac Wine

7. King Krule - The 343 Loop

8. Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier

9. Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - Helicopters

10. Arlo Parks - Nothing I Could Hide

11. English Teacher & Graham Coxon - Parasite

12. Beabadoobee - Say Yes

13. Big Thief - Relive, Redie

14. Fontaines D.C. - Black Boys on Mopeds

15. Cameron Winter - Warning

16. Young Fathers - Don't Fight the Young

17. Pulp - Begging for Change

18. Sampha - Naboo

19. Wet Leg - Obvious

20. Foals - When the War is Finally Done

21. Bat For Lashes - Carried My Girl

22. Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis - Sunday Light

23. Olivia Rodrigo - The Book of Love

24. Bonus Track: Oasis - Acquiesce (Live from Wembley Stadium, 28 September 2025)

About War Child

War Child is driven by a single goal – ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war. War Child works in some of the hardest-to-reach places to support those who are hardest hit when conflict begins until long after the cameras have left. War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. War Child understands children's needs, respects and campaigns for the protection of their rights, amplifying their voices and always keeping children at the centre of everything it does. Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 13 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. War Child's programmes are delivered in 30 countries globally. Every day, War Child's local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access specialist psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid to keep children safe and help them through their trauma.

Registered charity number: 1071659. www.warchild.org.uk | @warchilduk

Photo Credit: Jonathan Glazer



Photo Credit: Jonathan Glazer

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