J.J. Abrams Will Produce THE PINKERTON With Warner Bros.

Variety reports that J.J. Abrams and Warner Bros. will produce "The Pinkerton," a new thriller from Daniel Casey.

The Pinkerton National Detective Agency was established in the United States by Allan Pinkerton in 1850. He claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate president-elect Abraham Lincoln in 1861. Details about the film are scarce, as the logline is being kept secret for now.

Casey wrote "F9," and worked on "10 Cloverfield Lane," which was also produced by Abrams.

Abrams and his production company Bad Robot produced "Alias, "Lost," "Person of Interest," and Westworld" on television. Their features include "Cloverfield," "Star Trek," "Star Trek Into Darkness," "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation," "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," "Overlord," "Star Wars: The Force Awarkens" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Read the original story on Variety.





