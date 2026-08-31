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JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to Welcome Letterman, Zendaya, Hanks, Rodrigo, Affleck

Regina Hall, Jeff Ross, Eric Andre, Erin Doherty and athlete Zlatan Ibrahimović also join the weeknight guest lineup.

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ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 31 (OAD: 12/9/25)

1. David Letterman ('My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman') 2. Regina Hall ('One Battle After Another' and 'The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants')

Tuesday, Sept. 1 (OAD: 3/16/26)

1. Zendaya ('The Drama') 2. Jeff Ross ('Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride')

Wednesday, Sept. 2 (OAD: 6/8/26)

1. Tom Hanks ('Toy Story 5') 2. ERIC ANDRE ('Little Brother')

Thursday, Sept. 3 (OAD: 6/10/26)

1. Olivia Rodrigo ('you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love') 2. Zlatan Ibrahimović (2026 FIFA World Cup) 3. Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo

Friday, Sept. 4 (OAD 1/5/26)

1. Ben Affleck ('The Rip') 2. Erin Doherty ('Adolescence' and 'A Thousand Blows') 3. Musical Guest Molly Tuttle

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