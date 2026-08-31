JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to Welcome Letterman, Zendaya, Hanks, Rodrigo, Affleck
Regina Hall, Jeff Ross, Eric Andre, Erin Doherty and athlete Zlatan Ibrahimović also join the weeknight guest lineup.
ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4 (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 31 (OAD: 12/9/25)
1. David Letterman ('My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman') 2. Regina Hall ('One Battle After Another' and 'The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants')
Tuesday, Sept. 1 (OAD: 3/16/26)
1. Zendaya ('The Drama') 2. Jeff Ross ('Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride')
Wednesday, Sept. 2 (OAD: 6/8/26)
1. Tom Hanks ('Toy Story 5') 2. ERIC ANDRE ('Little Brother')
Thursday, Sept. 3 (OAD: 6/10/26)
1. Olivia Rodrigo ('you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love') 2. Zlatan Ibrahimović (2026 FIFA World Cup) 3. Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo
Friday, Sept. 4 (OAD 1/5/26)
1. Ben Affleck ('The Rip') 2. Erin Doherty ('Adolescence' and 'A Thousand Blows') 3. Musical Guest Molly Tuttle
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