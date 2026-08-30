Juno Temple Takes Cameras Behind the Scenes of TED LASSO Season 4

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Apple TV posted an on-set video featuring Juno Temple as production continues on TED LASSO, offering viewers a glimpse of the atmosphere behind the comedy series ahead of its fourth season. The clip centers on Temple's presence on set as the show gears up for its return.

Temple is among the fan favorites returning for season four, joining Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. The series, executive produced by Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis, follows an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience in the sport.

Season four brings Ted back to Richmond for what the show describes as his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. New additions to the cast for the upcoming season include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, expanding the world of AFC Richmond as Ted and the team are pushed to take chances they had not previously considered.

The season also welcomes Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV, joining a producing team that includes Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel, with Goldstein serving as a writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen. TED LASSO premieres August 5 on Apple TV.

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