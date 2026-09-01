JEFF CORWIN'S SOUTHERN WILD to Premiere on ABC Stations Nationwide

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Emmy-winning conservationist, television host, and executive producer Jeff Corwin returns to national television this fall with Jeff Corwin's Southern Wild, a new wildlife conservation series produced by Hearst Media Production Group in an exclusive partnership with Lees-McRae College.

Jeff Corwin's Southern Wild premieres Saturday, October 3, and will air weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational (E/I) programming block (times vary; check local listings).

Filmed across North Carolina, Jeff Corwin's Southern Wild follows Corwin from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic coast as he explores the wildlife, wild places and passionate people that make the Tar Heel State one of the country's most remarkable natural environments. Along the way, Corwin will search for bats and salamanders, encounter black bears, alligators and sea turtles, snorkel waterways in exploration of native fish, and take viewers inside wildlife rescue and conservation efforts happening in real-time.

Joining Corwin in the field are scientists, wildlife experts and conservationists, as well as Lees-McRae College students, educators and alumni, whose hands-on work in wildlife biology, rehabilitation and conservation offers a window into how the next generation of environmental leaders is being prepared.

'North Carolina is an extraordinary place to tell stories about wildlife,' Corwin said. 'But what excites me most about Southern Wild is that we're not only encountering incredible animals — we're meeting the people who have dedicated their lives to understanding and conserving them and working alongside students who will carry that mission into the future.'

'Jeff Corwin's Southern Wild gives us an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate, on a national scale, why Lees-McRae is the premier institution for experiential learning,' said Lee King, president of Lees-McRae College. 'North Carolina is a living classroom for our students. From actively caring for animals at our rehab center and leading research at our nature preserve, to working with conservation partners across the state, our students are already leaders in wildlife sciences. To have Jeff Corwin showcase their work and studies is incredibly exciting for our college.'

'Educating, informing and inspiring the next generation is at the heart of HMPG's mission,' said Bryan Curb, president of Hearst Media Production Group. 'Bringing together Jeff Corwin's passion for wildlife with the hands-on conservation work at Lees-McRae College makes this series a natural and compelling fit for our viewers.'

For more than three decades, Jeff Corwin has brought audiences face-to-face with wildlife and some of the planet's most extraordinary environments, building a career that has made him one of television's most recognizable wildlife conservationists. Corwin has fronted more than a dozen television series seen in more than 100 countries. He holds degrees in biology and anthropology and a master's degree in wildlife and fisheries conservation and is a noted author, wildlife biologist and conservation advocate. Corwin has partnered with HMPG on several series including Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin and Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of 85 series (6,000 episodes) and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About Lees-McRae College

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees. At nearly 4,000 feet—the highest elevation of any campus on the East Coast—the college celebrates its location through distinct programming. An emphasis on experiential education inspires students to learn by doing and gain broad knowledge through study across disciplines. To provide continuing education opportunities for all, the college also offers bachelor's and master's programs online and in surrounding communities. For more information, please visit www.lmc.edu or call 828.898.5241.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including 'Weekend Adventure,' on ABC stations; 'CBS WKND,' on the CBS Network; 'The More You Know,' on the NBC Network; 'One Magnificent Morning,' on the CW Network; 'Mi Telemundo' on the Telemundo Network and 'Go Time' on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

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