Interviews Champion Women Filmmakers Season Two of Ojai Film Festival's “Dialogue”

The second season of the "Dialogue" web series which focuses on conversations with filmmakers at the twentieth annual Ojai Film Festival premieres Friday, June 6. Series producer and host Laura Caulfield speaks with film professionals, at varying stages of their careers, on a wide range of topics.

Caulfield produced the series with Executive Producer Bruce Novotny. The seven episode second season continues to illuminate the particular experiences of women in the industry. "This show highlights women's accomplishments, giving them a voice, and an opportunity to be championed," Caulfield said.

Season One featured some outstanding women in the film business, including award-winning cinematographer Ellen Kuras, screenwriter Lisa Cole, filmmaker and crowdfunding innovator Emily Best, and director Jen McGowan.

Season Two of "Dialogue" opens with an enthusiastic discussion with Niki Koss, actor and director of short film "Then & Now" Two other filmmakers with short films appear in the series, Sabina Vajraca, director of the narrative "Variables," and Shelby Thompson, writer and director of the documentary "Relentless."

Two of the new "Dialogue" episodes offer interviews with producers of films in the "Festival Highlights." Viewers can watch "The Perfect Firestorm" for free on the festival's website starting Friday, June 12. Caulfield's discussion with the documentary's producer, Elizabeth Rodeno, becomes available the same day. The episode with Kristen Jones, producer of the feature film "Evergreen" will drop on June 19 when the film appears on the festival's website. All films in the "Festival Highlights" remain on ojaifilmfestival.com for free streaming until July 17.

Finishing up the seven episode season are Will Wallace, producer, actor, acting teacher, and director of the 2019 live read of the festival's winning screenplay, and Colleen Craig writer of the winning screenplay, "A Place Called Knock."

"Dialogue" Executive Producer Novotny initiated the festival's screenplay competition five years ago, and he coordinates the festival's Gold Coast Film Series. Novotny has worked for almost two decades as a film and TV editor.

Caulfield, a Women in Film mentor, rose through the ranks of the industry over twenty plus years, and feels deeply about supporting women. She has served in all aspects of film, from development and physical production to post. Currently she heads Business & Legal Affairs at Imperative Entertainment and belonged to the Ojai Film Festival Board of Directors for the last two years.

