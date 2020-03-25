Inside Out Postpones 2020 Festival Dates, Confirms New Dates & Online Plans

A statement from Andria Wilson, Executive Director of Inside Out:



For 30 years, Inside Out - Canada's largest LGBTQ film festival and the single largest promoter and distributor of LGBTQ content in Canada - and its committed staff and volunteers, have brought LGBTQ film and video to communities in Toronto and around the world. Due to the ever-increasing health and safety concerns around the COVID-19 global pandemic, we are announcing today that this year's 30th anniversary edition is officially postponed to October 1-11, 2020.



In looking back over our history, we recognize all of the challenges that have strengthened us, and the many trials that our communities have faced. We have spent the past year planning an epic celebration of our communities' accomplishments, on screen and off, for our 30th anniversary festival, which was scheduled for May 21-31. And now, we are reaching out to let you know that, as you may have anticipated, our team will be holding off on our in-person celebration just a little bit longer.



In addition to confirming the future dates in October for the festival, during the previously scheduled festival dates, May 21-31, 2020, we will be aiming to present several key initiatives in an online format. These include Inside Out's LGBTQ international feature film financing forum, its annual short film pitch competition, the launch of the previously announced content platform for youth, and an online sneak peek of the festival's 30th anniversary archival exhibit.



Inside Out is committed to connecting filmmakers, industry, and communities year-round, and will be utilizing all available methods to do so during this unprecedented time.



All tickets and packages that have been previously purchased for this year's festival will remain valid for the new October dates. Any specific inquiries can be sent to the team at boxoffice@insideout.ca. Memberships for Inside Out continue to be on-sale, and over the next few months the festival team will be sharing new benefits of membership for this new landscape.



Inside Out has also pledged their full support in solidarity to Seed&Spark's 2020 Film Festival Survival Pledge.



We will continue to send updates on any developments via our official social media channels and website (insideout.ca).





Related Articles View More TV Stories